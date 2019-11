The Ministry of Law forwarded on Friday a summary of Justice Gulzar Ahmad’s appointment as the chief justice of Pakistan to the Prime Minister’s office.

Justice Gulzar is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court after the incumbent Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. CJP Khosa is due to retire from his post on December 20.

Justice Gulzar will take charge as the new chief justice of Pakistan from December 21.