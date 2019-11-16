Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

‘PM doesn’t want party leaders to comment on Nawaz’s health’

2 hours ago
Photo: Online

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the spokesperson for the federal government, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has instructed the party members to not comment on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health.

Addressing a press conference along with the attorney general of Pakistan, Dr Awan said that the opposition parties had doubted the intentions of the government but it provided medical facilities to Nawaz in prison and constituted a medical board for him.

She said that the government had taken the matter of Sharif’s health to Cabinet because it cares about his health.

The government spokesperson, however, said that the Sharif family has violated its promises in the past.

Anwar Mansoor, the attorney general, told the reporters that the government had sought a guarantee from Nawaz that he will return to Pakistan.

He said that the government didn’t oppose Nawaz’s bail application in court. But, he added that, the government wanted Nawaz to provide a guarantee for his return.

He said that the court had allowed Nawaz to leave the country on the humanitarian grounds.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
