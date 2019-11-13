Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Government

PM directs ministers ensure provision of necessary items to people

November 13, 2019
Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Tuesday members of his cabinet ensure provision of necessary items to the masses at subsidized rates.

The premier issued the directives during a meeting of the federal cabinet he presided over in Islamabad. He was informed that the government successfully achieved targets set for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

PM Khan also directed the cabinet resolve issues of overseas Pakistanis registered on Pakistan Citizen Portal. He said these complaints should be resolved in record time period.

Briefing the media after the meeting, PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the economy of the country “has come out of the difficult time” and the stock exchange was experiencing a bullish trend.

She was hopeful that the situation would have a good impact on the people.

Awan said the government was going to introduce an application that would help control inflation and eradicate corruption.

“A middleman is sucking the blood of a consumer,” she said. “The prime minister has directed to focus on black marketeers, instead of vendors and small businessmen.”

The meeting also approved appointments on various government posts.

