‘PM directs govt’s legal team to review LHC’s Nawaz verdict’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his government’s legal team to review in detail the Lahore High Court’s verdict pertaining to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s departure abroad, government sources informed SAMAA TV Sunday.

The prime minister directed the legal team to present its report to the cabinet after reviewing the verdict, the sources said.

They said the government’s strategy with regard to the verdict would be devised at a meeting of the federal cabinet.

The LHC ruled on Saturday that Nawaz could travel abroad for treatment without submitting indemnity bonds demanded by the government. The court instructed the government to remove the name of the PML-N supremo from the Exit Control List.

He was given permission to go abroad for four weeks but that could be extended. His brother, Shehbaz Sharif, will accompany him on the journey.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had filed the plea seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from the ECL. It also opposed the government’s condition that the former PM had to pay Rs7 billion indemnity bonds before leaving the country.

On November 13, the government had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad against deposition of Rs7 billion surety bonds. “Nawaz Sharif can go abroad by submitting Rs7 billion indemnity bonds,” Law Minister Farogh Naseem had said at a press conference.

On October 26, Nawaz was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier had been under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital and then the Sharif Medical City after his health deteriorated during incarceration last month.