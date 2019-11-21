Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PM, COAS meet for the second time in one week

21 mins ago
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan upon the former’s return from a visit to Iran.

This was the second meeting between the two civilian and military leaders in one week.

The meeting discussed national security and professional affairs of the army, according to the PM’s office.

However, informed quarters view it as an important meeting in the backdrop of General Bajwa’s Iran visit, the Kashmir situation, Afghan peace process, internal security and socio-economic situation of the country.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Inter-Services Public Relations director general, has already rejected speculations about meetings between the civilian and military leadership.

However, the DG ISPR had clarified after the Nov 19 meeting between PM Khan and the Inter-Services Intelligence chief that such meetings, deemed necessary with regard to state affairs, were often not reported.

