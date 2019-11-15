Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad

The road has been cleared now

They blocked 26 No Chungi (GT Road) ahead of Friday prayers and later offered their prayers there.

The road is one of the main entry points into Islamabad and Rawalpindi and was closed for about five hours. Traffic has now resumed.

But before the traffic police cleared the area, a huge traffic jam had developed there.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Majeed Hazarvi and others also attended the protest and addressed protesters amid a heavy police presence.

Plan B is the JUI-F's next step after the Azadi March.