Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA workers arrested for stealing Rs400,000 from passenger’s bag

8 mins ago
PIA workers arrested for stealing Rs400,000 from passenger’s bag

Two PIA staffers have been arrested in Karachi for stealing a passenger’s money.

The airport police have recovered the Rs400,000 that the staffers stole from passenger’s bags.

A case had been registered at the airport police station by a man named Muddasir Ahmed. He said his wife’s money had been stolen from her bag on May 26.

The two staffers involved were arrested by personnel of PIA’s head office security.

The PIA spokesperson said the two men are in police custody and a case has been registered against them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi pia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
pia, karachi, airport, stealing, arrested, airport police, pia steals money,
 
MOST READ
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.