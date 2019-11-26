PIA plane makes emergency landing in Karachi after technical fault

The Pakistan International Airlines’ flight PK789 made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport on Tuesday.

The flight was travelling from Lahore to Toronto when a sudden technical fault was discovered in the airplane, according a PIA official.

“The pilot immediately contacted air traffic control,” he said. “He then diverted the flight to the Karachi airport.”

The airplane was immediately checked and repaired,” the official explained. “The flight has now taken off for Toronto again.”

He added that all the passengers were safe and that the organisation regrets the inconvenience caused to them.