PIA flight to Karachi makes emergency landing in Toronto

2 hours ago
There were technical issues in the engine and wings



A PIA flight from Toronto to Karachi had to make an emergency landing at the Toronto airport on Monday after technical difficulties developed. 

PK-784 left for Karachi in the evening but had to make an emergency landing soon after taking off. A PIA spokesperson said that the Toronto airport officials made them make the emergency landing soon after taking off because a technical issue developed in the engine and wings.

It will take one full day to fix and, after being cleared, the flight will be okay to take off on Tuesday.

Though no one was injured during the emergency landing, passengers aboard the plane protested against PIA for keeping them aboard for over an hour after the emergency landing.

PIA gave people living in Toronto free taxi rides to their homes and people who don't live there have been put up in hotels.

Tell us what you think:

