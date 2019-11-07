Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Petitioner wants larger bench to hear Sindh CM’s disqualification appeal 

4 hours ago
Petitioner wants larger bench to hear Sindh CM’s disqualification appeal 

Photo: Online

A man has asked the Supreme Court to form a larger bench to take up the review appeal against the dismissal of the disqualification petition against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. 

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case on Thursday.

Hamid Khan, who is the lawyer of petitioner Roshan Ali Buriro, raised objections over the inclusion of Justice Munib Akhtar in the three-member bench. He argued that the said judge was a part of the bench that heard the case before. Both the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court had dismissed the petition.

Justice Bandial remarked that a judge and bench should get to decide if they want to recuse themselves from hearing a case or not.

Makdoom Ali Khan, who is representing Shah, opposed the petitioner’s request.

The case has been adjourned for two weeks.

The petitioner has argued that Shah lied about giving up his Canadian citizenship in the nomination forms for the 2013 General Elections. The court dismissed the petition saying that the petition didn’t have sufficient evidence to prove his case.

Tell us what you think:

