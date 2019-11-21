Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Peshawar Zoo still doesn’t have any elephants

6 mins ago
The Peshawar Zoo still doesn’t have any elephants as the federal government has been delaying issuing an NOC allowing the delivery of two elephants that were bought in Zimbabwe.

“Some 15 to 20 days ago, we requested the government to issue an NOC to us,” said a contractor at the Peshawar Zoo, Sohail Khan. “For days we have been visiting their offices but nothing has happened,” he said.

The zoo was established one year ago and several animals were brought in, except for elephants. Three months ago, the zoo made a bid of Rs60 million for two elephants from Zimbabwe.

The government had approved the bid, after which the payment was made. The zoo, however, has still not received an NOC, according to Khan.

Zoo officials complained that they never receive satisfactory response from the government on this issue.

Khan says that since they have already paid for the elephants, they are incurring losses because of delay in their delivery. He threatened to take the matter to court if the government doesn’t do anything about it.

The elephants were supposed to reach Peshawar on November 17.

