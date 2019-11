Urges them to make the best of it







The minister said so while speaking to the media at Karachi University. He said political developments in the country were "good" and now was the time for it to return to normal."The developments are good. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demonstrated his political strength," he said. "Now we want the country to return to normal."Chaudhry prayed for the recovery of former premier Nawaz Sharif, however, urged his family to return the "nation's money"."Nawaz Sharif's health is bad. May Almighty Allah grant him good health. His family should return the nation's money for the sake of his health," he said."This was all we could do. We are praying for [good] health of a few individuals, while for others, we pray they get wits."The minister said PM Khan was the only leader in the country and urged the masses to make the best of it."Whether or not you like Imran Khan, you'll have to go along with him. There is no leader in Pakistan other than Imran Khan," he said."At present, there is no alternative of Imran Khan. So when there's no alternative then make the best of it."