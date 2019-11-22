Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PCB COO Subhan Ahmed steps down

17 mins ago
PCB COO Subhan Ahmed steps down

Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed stepped down from his post on Friday. He served on the post for 9 years.

Ahmed tendered his resignation during a meeting of the PCB governing board.

He said it was the best time for him to move on after having been affiliated with the PCB for 25 years.

It was an honour to represent the board on international forums, Ahmed added.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani lauded Ahmed for his services for the PCB. Subhan Ahmed served the board with honesty and in a dignified manner, Mani added.

 
PCB, Subhan Ahmed, Ehsan Mani, COO, PCB chairman, resigns
 
