Parents can now get Form-B of newborns without birth certificate

2 hours ago
Parents can now get Form-B of their newborns from any NADRA Registration Center without having to submit their birth certificates issued by union councils.

NADRA spokesperson Mohammad Faiq told Samaa Digital that having a birth certificate for the purpose of getting Form-B was no longer required.

The registration authority has also abolished the requirement to have its application form attested by a government officer of Grade-17 or above.

To get a Form-B, parents have to simply visit an NRC along with their original computerised national identity cards. All they have to do is provide their thumb impressions.

However, the NRC in-charge may ask parents to present their child in case of any doubt about the information provided by them.

The NADRA spokesperson said the decision was taken to ease the process of getting Form-B.

The normal fee to get a Form-B is Rs50 and it would be delivered to the applicants within 7 days. They can also get it on the same day of filing the application by depositing an executive fee of Rs500.

