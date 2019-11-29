Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
HOME > LifeandStyle

Pakistanis out to avail Blessed Friday offers

36 mins ago
Pakistanis are going crazy to avail lucrative discount offers by major brands this Blessed Friday.

Stores of leading brands across the country have been offering these discounts under the theme of ‘Blessed Friday’ or ‘White Friday’.

Online shopping sites have also been in full form rolling out different offers to attract more and more customers.

The Blessed Friday fever seems to have taken over the masses. They have been out to grab their favourite articles and accessories at much lesser cost.

Some leading brands have even reduced prices by as much as 50%. These sales will continue until Saturday.

So what are you waiting for? Go out and grab the best deal for yourself.

