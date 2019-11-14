Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Pakistani diplomat elected chairperson of CCW annual meeting: FO

44 mins ago
Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva Khalil Hashmi has been elected as chairperson of the annual meeting of state parties to the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

The CCW represents an important arms control framework that envisages prohibitions and restrictions on certain conventional weapons that can cause unnecessary suffering to combatants or affect civilians indiscriminately.

The convention and its five protocols strike a prudent balance between humanitarian concerns and legitimate military utility of certain categories of conventional weapons.

The state parties meet annually to review the implementation of the convention, as well as to explore the possibility of developing additional protocols on new weapon systems of concern.

This annual meeting will address several important issues including the role of autonomous weapons and the financial sustainability of the convention, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Pakistan’s unanimous election reflects recognition by the international community of the country’s longstanding contribution to promote international security through arms control instruments,” the statement read.

“It is also an endorsement of Pakistan’s strong credentials in multilateral diplomacy,” it added.

