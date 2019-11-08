Pakistani-Canadians raise $2.5m for hospital’s orthopaedic centre

Pakistani-Canadians helped raise $2.5 million for the orthopaedic centre at the Markham Stouffville Hospital in Canada.

To honour their contribution, the hospital named it the Canadians of Pakistani Origin Orthopaedic Centre.

“Thank you for helping us deliver extraordinary care to our patients for over a decade – we are grateful!” the hospital wrote on Twitter.

Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour took to Twitter to commend the gesture.

Canada is so fortunate to have such a caring community: Canadians of Pakistani origin are carrying on the tradition of giving and hospitality that is so characteristic of the wonderful people of Pakistan! https://t.co/ed8SIvt2b9 — Wendy Gilmour (@gilmour_wendy) November 6, 2019

She called the tradition of giving, a characteristic of the wonderful people of Pakistan.

