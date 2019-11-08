Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Pakistani-Canadians raise $2.5m for hospital’s orthopaedic centre

4 hours ago
Pakistani-Canadians helped raise $2.5 million for the orthopaedic centre at the Markham Stouffville Hospital in Canada.

To honour their contribution, the hospital named it the Canadians of Pakistani Origin Orthopaedic Centre.

“Thank you for helping us deliver extraordinary care to our patients for over a decade – we are grateful!” the hospital wrote on Twitter.

Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour took to Twitter to commend the gesture.

She called the tradition of giving, a characteristic of the wonderful people of Pakistan.

Tell us what you think:

