Pakistan will soon start manufacturing its own solar panels and the country will even produce batteries used in buses, claimed Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

He said that the country has achieved these two major successes.

Electricity poles and wires won’t be seen anywhere in the world in the next 10 years, he predicted.

The energy sector will be completely transformed in the next three to five years, Chaudhry added.

