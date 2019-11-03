Pakistan rejects ‘political maps’ issued by India

Pakistan rejected on Sunday “political maps” issued by the Indian home ministry wrongly placing Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

The maps issued a day earlier displayed occupied Jammu and Kashmir region as part of India. They also sought to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

The Indian government formally divided the occupied Jammu and Kashmir region Thursday into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in accordance with its August 5 announcement revoking the state’s special status under Article 370.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan in its statement termed the maps “incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions”.

“Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office reiterated that no step by India could change the “disputed” status of Jammu and Kashmir, recognized by the United Nations.

“Such measures by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

“Pakistan would continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.”