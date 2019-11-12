Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan playing an important role in Afghan peace process: China

2 hours ago
Photo: Dr Mohammad Faisal/ Twitter

Pakistan has an important and unique role in the promotion of the Afghan peace process, says China’s Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs Ambassodor Deng Xijun.

He said China looked forward to working closely with Pakistan. This was stated by the Chinese envoy in a meeting with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective on Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process, and the Afghanistan-China-Pakistan trilateral dialogue, according to a press statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Mahmood reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s strong commitment to a political settlement in Afghanistan, he underscored Pakistan’s hopes for early resumption of the stalled peace process.

The statement read that the foreign secretary appreciated China’s positive contributions to Afghanistan’s national development and assured of Pakistan’s continued support in this context.

Ambassador Xijun said that close cooperation between China and Pakistan was essential to ensuring that the Afghan peace and reconciliation process continued to move forward constructively.

