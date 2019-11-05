Pakistan is not pleased with US report on terrorism

Pakistan lodged its protest and ‘disappointment’ over a terrorism report published by the US State Department on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said that the report “completely overlooks the factual situation on the ground and tremendous contribution made and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan over the last two decades in the international struggle against terrorism.”

“These efforts have not only resulted in the elimination of Al-Qaeda from this region, but have also made the world a safer place,” the statement read, elaborating on Pakistan’s commitment to taking “concrete actions” under its National Action Plan.

Pakistan stance on the matter was given, detailing that the country has taken “extensive” legal and administrative measures for implementation of its obligations under the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime for the freezing of assets and denial of funds and economic resources to all designated entities and individuals.

The statement said Pakistanis are continuing action to fully implement the FATF Action Plan.

The ‘Country Report on Terrorism 2018’ by the US State Department stated that the government of Pakistan “failed to significantly limit Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad from raising money, recruiting, and training in Pakistan – and allowed candidates overtly affiliated with LeT front organisations to contest the July general elections”.

Criticising the report, the FO statement said that it fails to mention that terrorist groups continue to operate and conduct terrorist activities against Pakistan from across the border.

“Pakistan has facilitated US and Taliban direct talks in the context of the Afghan peace and reconciliation process in good faith. Pakistan’s positive contribution in this regard has been widely acknowledged, including by the United States and its leadership. Any insinuation to the contrary is unwarranted and is inconsistent with the positive trajectory of the bilateral relations,” it read.

The statement concluded that the country has always stressed that counter-terrorism efforts can be effectively advanced through constructive engagement. “We hope Pakistan’s commitment, contributions and sacrifices would be fully recognised and appreciated in the right perspective,” it said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.