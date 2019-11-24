Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Global

Pakistan minister rejects US statement, terms CPEC a ‘game changer’

47 mins ago
Says the govt will soon expand the multi-billion dollar corridor

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi rejected on Sunday the statement by a senior US official on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, terming it a "game changer" for Pakistan.

US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells recently said the multi-billion dollar project would take a toll on Pakistan’s economy at the time of repayment of the debt and dividend.

Speaking to the media in Multan, Qureshi said they reject the statement by the acting US assistant secretary.

"This project is a game changer for Pakistan," he said. "CPEC projects will continue for economic growth of Pakistan.'

He clarified that US objections would not affect the multi-billion dollar corridor. He said his government would soon expand CPEC and initiate its Phase 2.

Commenting on an attempt to burn the Holy Quran in Norway, the minister said the incident hurt feelings of Muslims across the world.

"We have summoned Norway's ambassador to the Foreign Office and expressed our concerns," he said.

"We have also asked our ambassador to speak to the Norwegian government on the issue."

cpec Pakistan US
 
Pakistan, foreign minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, US, CPEC, China, Alice Wells
 
