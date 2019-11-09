Pakistan lights up Eid Miladun Nabi celebration

Pakistan is all set to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on Sunday.

Adequate arrangements have been completed to celebrate the sacred day with religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Religious scholars, including ulema and other speakers will pay tribute to the last prophet.

The country’s streets, mosques, buildings and bazaars have been beautifully decorated with lights and colorful banners for the celebration.

If you are a resident of Karachi, you can find out the traffic plan for tomorrow (Rabiul Awwal 12) here.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.