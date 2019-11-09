Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Living

Pakistan lights up Eid Miladun Nabi celebration

2 mins ago
Pakistan lights up Eid Miladun Nabi celebration

Photo: Online

Pakistan is all set to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on Sunday.

Adequate arrangements have been completed to celebrate the sacred day with religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Religious scholars, including ulema and other speakers will pay tribute to the last prophet.

The country’s streets, mosques, buildings and bazaars have been beautifully decorated with lights and colorful banners for the celebration.

A beautiful view of Masjid Kanzul Iman in Karachi’s Guru Mandar which is illuminated with colorful lights. Photo: Online

A view of Circular Road in Rawalpindi decorated with colorful lights on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi. Photo: Online

The entrance area of Bari Imam Shrine in Islamabad. Photo: Online

A view of Khardar Chagla Street in Karachi.

The New Memon Masjid in Karachi’s Bolton Market is a sight to see with its sparkling lights. Photo: Online

The Railways Headquarter Building in Lahore. Photo: Online

The iconic Badshahi mosque in Lahore is illuminated with colorful lights. Photo: Online

The State Bank of Pakistan building. Photo: Online

A woman is busy buying a decorated cap for her son on the eve of Eid Miladun Nabi in Karachi. Photo: Online

Vendors display different decorated items in Karachi’s Aram Bagh. Photo: Online

Students of Crescent School Boys and Girls participate in an annual Mehifl Naat at their school held in celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi in Chiniot. Photo: Online

If you are a resident of Karachi, you can find out the traffic plan for tomorrow (Rabiul Awwal 12) here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
