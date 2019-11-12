Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Living

Pakistan issues commemorative coin on Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary

3 hours ago
It’s issued days after PM Imran Khan inaugurated Kartarpur Corridor

The State Bank of Pakistan issued on Tuesday a commemorative coin on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on Tuesday.

The commemorative coin was issued two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor between Pakistan and India.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal. Sikh devotees from India can travel to Kartarpur without a visa.

The purpose to issue the commemorative coin is to convey a message of peace and brotherhood to the world.

Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, one of the holiest sites for the Sikh community in Narowal, will be able to buy the Rs550 coin.

"This has never happened for any religious figure until today," SBP Governor Reza Baqir said. "So this is a very important day for the State Bank and Pakistan."

He said baba Guru Nanak's message appeals every human being as it preaches peace and brotherhood.

Pakistan also issued on Tuesday postage stamps with an image of the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib. The stamp is worth Rs8.

