Pakistan celebrates Eid Miladun Nabi

Pakistan celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi on Sunday, starting the day with special prayers and official salutes.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals. Many houses and buildings have been decorated with lights for the day. Processions will also be staged in multiple cities.

If you want to read about alternate traffic routes in Karachi, to avoid the procession, click here.

Special conferences, events and milads are being held today to pay respects to Hazarat Mohammad (pbuh). An international Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (pbuh) Conference is being held in Islamabad, which has been organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. Its theme is the state of Madina and concept of modern Islamic welfare state in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (pbuh).

The opening session of the conference will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan while President Dr. Arif Alvi will preside over the concluding session.

Both leaders have also issued messages on Eid Miladun Nabi and congratulated the whole Muslim community. They said the Holy Prophet (pbuh) established a welfare state and a role model society by better management.

President Alvi said the government is striving to develop Pakistan into a welfare state based on the principles of the state of Madina. He said the government is making economic and social reforms in various sectors and was expectant that they would bring about positive outcomes very soon.

He urged citizens, particularly religious scholars, to play their role to make Pakistan a welfare state.

Prime Minister Khan said the thought of a welfare state was first introduced by Islam. He said the birth of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) marked the end of a history of inhumanity, oppression, tyranny, ignorance, injustice and deviation from the right path and purified civilization by inculcating characteristics like human dignity and forgiveness.