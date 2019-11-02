Pakistan Army is an impartial institution: DG ISPR

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, said on Friday that Pakistan Army is an impartial institution and its support lies with a democratically elected government.

The DG ISPR said so while speaking to ARY News. He said Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a senior politician.

Major General Ghafoor said the JUI-F chief should elaborate as to which institution he was talking about in his speech at a rally in Islamabad.

He said the army discharged its constitutional and legal duties during the 2018 election.

The opposition should take its reservations to concerned authorities, the DG ISPR said, adding that unrest is not in the interest of the country.

He said so far there has been good coordination between the government and opposition committees.

“Democratic issues should only be resolved democratically,” Major General Ghafoor said.

However, he said that no one will be allowed to harm the country’s stability.

The Fazl-led Azadi March against the government reached Islamabad late Thursday. It began from Karachi on October 27.

Leaders of the JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party and others addressed a rally in Islamabad Friday.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Fazl said the marchers did not want a confrontation with the institutions, but they wanted them to be impartial.

“We are giving you two days to stop backing the government,” he said, asking the institutions to remain impartial.

The JUI-F chief also gave Prime Minister Imran two days’ time to tender his resignation. “After this, we will make our own decision. We will not wait any more.”

He expressed his readiness to have a dialogue with the institutions, but said the government had to go.