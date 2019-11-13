Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistan Army Act not being amended for Kulbhushan Jadhav: ISPR

5 mins ago
Pakistan Army Act not being amended for Kulbhushan Jadhav: ISPR

File photo: AFP

The Pakistan Army Act was not being amended to “implement” the International Court of Justice’s verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

“Speculations for amendments in Pak Army to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist [commander] Kulbhushan Jadhave are incorrect,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

The clarification comes a few hours after the Indian media reported that the Pakistan army was being amended to allow Jadhav to appeal his conviction in a civilian court.

In its judgment on July 17, the ICJ had said that “Pakistan was under an obligation to provide, by means of its own choosing, effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav.”

According to Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan was considering various legal options to “review” and “reconsideration” of Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Kulbhushan Jadhav pakistan army act
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan Army Act, India, Pakistan, Media
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.