Pakistan Army Act not being amended for Kulbhushan Jadhav: ISPR

The Pakistan Army Act was not being amended to “implement” the International Court of Justice’s verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

“Speculations for amendments in Pak Army to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist [commander] Kulbhushan Jadhave are incorrect,” Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Speculations for amendment in Pak Army Act to implement ICJ verdict regarding convicted Indian terrorist Cdr Kulbushan Jadhav are incorrect. Various legal options for review and reconsideration of the case are being considered. Final status shall be shared in due course of time. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 13, 2019

The clarification comes a few hours after the Indian media reported that the Pakistan army was being amended to allow Jadhav to appeal his conviction in a civilian court.

In its judgment on July 17, the ICJ had said that “Pakistan was under an obligation to provide, by means of its own choosing, effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Jadhav.”

According to Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan was considering various legal options to “review” and “reconsideration” of Kulbhushan Jadhav case.