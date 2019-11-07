Over a ton of cannabis recovered in Balochistan: ANF

The Anti-Narcotics Force of Balochistan confiscated more than one ton of cannabis across the province on Wednesday. The force also arrested one person.

According to the ANF’s joint director, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Kashif, 1,000 kilogrammes of drugs worth Rs50 million were confiscated from Panjgur. “Almost 950kg of drugs were found during a raid in Quetta and one person was arrested.”

From the Nok Kundi district 18kg of cannabis and 80kg of methamphetamine was confiscated.

Colonel Kashif also said that 780 liters of hydrochloric acid and two motorcycles were also found during the raids.

“To put an end to the consumption of drugs in the province, we need the support of all institutions,” remarked the joint director.