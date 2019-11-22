Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

‘Over 81,000 cancer cases brought to Karachi hospitals last year’

6 mins ago
In the last year, more than 81,000 cancer cases were brought to various hospitals in Karachi, according to a report submitted to the Sindh High Court Friday.

The report was presented by Sindh health secretary. It said cancer cases had been on the rise in the province but there was a lack of facilities to treat patients.

“Hospitals in Larkana, and Khairpur’s Civil Hospital lack facilities to even admit cancer patients,” the report read.

One thing that was deduced from the report was the growing number of the cases of mouth cancer. “Mouth cancer is increasing because of the consumption of gutka and mainpuri,” the secretary said.

According to the report, 37,900 cancer cases were brought to Jinnah Hospital. Of these, 2,213 were of mouth cancer.

SIUT reported a total of 18,036 cases. More than 15,000 cases were brought to Civil Hospital, out of which 202 were mouth cancer.

In October 2019, the Sindh Assembly adopted the Preparation, Manufacturing, Storage, Sale And Use Of Gutka And Mainpuri Bill, 2019.

The bill stated that manufacturing, storage and consumption of gutka would be punishable by as much as six years imprisonment and up to Rs500,000 fine.

