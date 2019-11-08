Opposition up in arms as Parliament debates Azadi March

The deadlock between the government and opposition over the JUI-F’s Azadi March led to an explosive National Assembly session on Friday.

Protesters have been staging a sit-in in Islamabad since November 1. They have said that they will back down till the government agrees to their demand for the PM’s resignation.

Government and opposition MPAs made heated remarks over the anti-government protest. Opposition members kept interrupting government MPAs’ speeches and it led to Speaker Asad Qaiser telling them to stop otherwise he will adjourn the session.

“Do the opposition members even have what it takes to hear the truth?” asked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak as he took the floor. They just don’t want smart people to run the country, he said, adding that they keep criticising the government for issuing new ordinances. “The Constitution gives us the right to do so. How can you stop us?”

You should just say what you want and stop pretending like that is what the nation wants, he said. The people will only support you if you want to improve the country’s conditions, added Khattak.

The opposition cannot pretend like they own the country, he said. “This is not your ‘raj’.” We have made many sacrifices for the country and they don’t even acknowledge our struggle, the minister lamented. “We don’t agree with the tactics being used by the opposition,” he added.

Khattak remarked that he is proud of MNA Ali Amin Gandapur for challenging Fazl to a re-election.

Gandapur was elected from the NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan constituency during the 2018 General Election. He secured the seat after defeating Fazl, who won the seat during the elections in 2013 and 2002.

A charged Asad Mehmood, Fazl’s son, responded to the challenge and said that he is up for it. “Let’s go to the people and everything will become clear then.” Go ahead and resign from your post, Mehmood said.

He even said that Khattak should be wary of the way he speaks. “He is heading the government’s negotiation team. He cannot speak the way he just did. He just threatened us in front of everyone,” he added.

If this is the language that you want to use then that is how we will respond too, Mehmood remarked.

The session is still ongoing. The story will be updated as more details come in.