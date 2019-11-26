Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Opposition reiterates demand for fresh election

2 hours ago
Opposition parties once again demanded on Tuesday a fresh election in the country without the involvement of military.

They demanded so at a conference of opposition parties in Islamabad. It was hosted by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Peoples Party, Awami National Party, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and others attended the conference.

Briefing the media later, they said all of the opposition parties were in favour of a fresh election in the country. Opposition leaders said the military should not have any role in the election.

Leaders of the opposition said the state institutions didn’t have the right to exceed their constitutional bounds. They said the supremacy of the constitution would be upheld in any case.

Opposition leaders were of the view that the state was in limbo for the last 15 months owing to incompetence of the incumbent government.

They said the prime minister’s way of leading the country was fanning hatred.

The conference expressed concerns over the ailment of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. It also condemned the government’s behaviour in this regard.





 

 
 
 
 
 

 
