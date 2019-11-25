Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Opposition parties highlighting foreign funding case to mislead people: Awan

November 25, 2019
Opposition parties highlighting foreign funding case to mislead people: Awan

PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that opposition parties were highlighting the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in order to mislead the masses.

The PM’s aide was speaking to the media after a meeting of the PTI core committee. She said the “unemployed opposition” was waging propaganda to get the airtime.

Awan said all facts relating to the case were presented before the core committee on Sunday. “We have submitted answers to every question to the election commission,” she said.

She said the PTI was clean and they had no issues.

The PM’s aide, however, said that some serious questions were there with regard to rest of the political parties. She urged the ECP to make all other parties answerable along with the PTI.

“A single party should not be targeted,” Awan said. “Efforts are being made to build a perception that PTI is hiding the facts.”

She said the opposition had no news to sell to the masses, noting, “Not a single scandal relating to us has surfaced during the last one-and-a-half year.”

The PM’s aide lamented that the opposition’s “propaganda cell” was engaged in character assassination of the prime minister.

“The prime minister will go to the masses to counter the opposition’s propaganda,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Firdous Ashiq Awan government opposition
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Awan, PM's aide Firdous Ashiq Awan , government, opposition, PTI, foreign funding case, ECP, Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition parties
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan's justice system
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan’s justice system
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.