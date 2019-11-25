Opposition parties highlighting foreign funding case to mislead people: Awan

PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that opposition parties were highlighting the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in order to mislead the masses.

The PM’s aide was speaking to the media after a meeting of the PTI core committee. She said the “unemployed opposition” was waging propaganda to get the airtime.

Awan said all facts relating to the case were presented before the core committee on Sunday. “We have submitted answers to every question to the election commission,” she said.

She said the PTI was clean and they had no issues.

The PM’s aide, however, said that some serious questions were there with regard to rest of the political parties. She urged the ECP to make all other parties answerable along with the PTI.

“A single party should not be targeted,” Awan said. “Efforts are being made to build a perception that PTI is hiding the facts.”

She said the opposition had no news to sell to the masses, noting, “Not a single scandal relating to us has surfaced during the last one-and-a-half year.”

The PM’s aide lamented that the opposition’s “propaganda cell” was engaged in character assassination of the prime minister.

“The prime minister will go to the masses to counter the opposition’s propaganda,” she added.