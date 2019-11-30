Saturday, November 30, 2019  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
One earns respect through character, not post: chief justice

2 hours ago
Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said on Saturday that a person earns respect through his character, not the post he holds.

The chief justice said so while addressing the Dera Ghazi Khan Bar Association. He urged judges and lawyers to not let their personal interests affect their professional duties.

Chief Justice Khosa said the dignity of their profession lies in strong characters.

“One should never make a compromise on their self-respect,” he said, urging lawyers to seek knowledge and work hard.

“Practicing law is a dignified profession,” the chief justice said. “Lawyers should heed on their character building.”

ASIF SAEED KHOSA chief justice Dera Ghazi Khan
 
