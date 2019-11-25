Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

One killed, two injured in New Karachi firing

48 mins ago
One killed, two injured in New Karachi firing

A man was killed and two others were injured during firing in New Karachi’s Sector 11-G.

All three men have been identified. The injured, Nauman and Tahir, have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to rescue teams.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

“Some unidentified men had fired near the Badshah Hotel,” said Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao. He said 9mm pistols were used in the firing.

Rao believes it was a targeted killing but said they are still investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
firing new karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
target killing, firing, New Karachi
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.