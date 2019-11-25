One killed, two injured in New Karachi firing

A man was killed and two others were injured during firing in New Karachi’s Sector 11-G.

All three men have been identified. The injured, Nauman and Tahir, have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, according to rescue teams.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

“Some unidentified men had fired near the Badshah Hotel,” said Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao. He said 9mm pistols were used in the firing.

Rao believes it was a targeted killing but said they are still investigating the case.