One-day pillion riding ban imposed in Sindh

The Sindh home department has imposed a one-day ban on pillion riding across Sindh, including Karachi, for tomorrow (November 6).

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the Sindh government has imposed Section 144 (6) of the CrPC.

The decision has been taken in the back drop of security threats related to the event of Chup Tazia on Rabiul Awwal 8.

The ban will be in place in Karachi division, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze, Jamshoro districts.

It is not applicable on women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies in uniform and employees of essential services.

All SHOs of the concerned police stations were instructed in the notification to take action against those who violate the ban.

