25 feared dead after boat capsizes in Okara

Eight bodies have been retrieved

The boat was travelling in the Sutlej River when it capsized. Rescue teams are currently at the scene and have pulled out eight bodies.

The incident occurred near Malku Sheikhu.

Rescue 1122 chief Zafar Iqbal confirmed that eight bodies have been retrieved. He said extra teams are being called in from Okara city and other nearby areas to help.

The boat reportedly capsized because there were too many people in it and it was not made of high quality material.