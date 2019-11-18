Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

25 feared dead after boat capsizes in Okara

3 hours ago
Eight bodies have been retrieved

At least eight people are dead and 18 others feared dead after a boat capsized in Okara Monday morning. 

The boat was travelling in the Sutlej River when it capsized. Rescue teams are currently at the scene and have pulled out eight bodies.

The incident occurred near Malku Sheikhu.

Rescue 1122 chief Zafar Iqbal confirmed that eight bodies have been retrieved. He said extra teams are being called in from Okara city and other nearby areas to help.

The boat reportedly capsized because there were too many people in it and it was not made of high quality material.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
boat okara
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
okara, boat, capsize, punjab, malku sheikhu,
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.