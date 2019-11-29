Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Number of lawyers increasing but standard declining: Chief Justice Khosa

2 mins ago
Number of lawyers increasing but standard declining: Chief Justice Khosa

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said on Friday the number of lawyers in the country was increasing, but the standard of their abilities was declining at the same time.

The chief justice said so while addressing a ceremony at the Multan High Court Bar. He said previously any misbehaviour in courts was beyond imagination.

“Judges used to have less number of cases which was why lawyers would not complain that a judge didn’t listen to them in detail,” Chief Jusice Khosa said.

“Now judges are unable to listen to lawyers at length due to a plethora of cases.”

He said judges at present try to announce as much verdicts as they can.

The chief justice recalled the time when he appeared before the Multan High Court bench as a lawyer in 1981.

“A teacher-student bond used to exist here and everyone was quite respectful of others,” he said. “One should be thinking as to why the circumstances are not the same today.

“The number of lawyers is definitely increasing but the standard is declining,” Chief Justice Khosa added.

