Not talking to any power except the government: Akram Durrani

Akram Durrani, a close aide of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the convener of the opposition parties’ Rahbar Committee, has clarified that the JUI-F is not in talks with with any power behind the scenes, except for the government’s negotiators, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“We are not in talks with any power, except for the government’s committee and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain,” Durrani told SAMAA TV in an interview on Saturday.

Fazl, along with his tens of thousands of supporters, has been sitting in Islamabad since October 31. His aim is to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The government had formed a committee led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to hold talks with the leaders of the opposition. The two sides have, however, yet to reach an agreement.

The JUI-F leaders believe that the government negotiators don’t have the power to resolve the dispute.

“The government’s negotiating team was so powerless that they couldn’t even present the JUI-F’s demand of PM Imran Khan’s resignation to the government,” Durrani told Shamsi.

He, however, said that Chaudhry Shujaat had told the government that Fazl wants the prime minister’s resignation, fresh elections in the country and it doesn’t want any role of the army in the next elections.

When asked if the released of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail was a result of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, Durrani said he is happy if someone benefits from his march.

“We are happy over Mian Nawaz Sharif’s release,” Durrani said. “I am very happy that he is going abroad for treatment.”

He said that he is hopeful that former president Asif Zardari will also be released soon.