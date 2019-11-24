Sunday, November 24, 2019  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Norwegian government ‘strongly disapproves’ burning of Holy Quran, says ambassador

38 mins ago
Photo: Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen/Twitter

Norway’s Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen has said the Norwegian government “strongly disapproves” burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist right-wing group in Kristiansand, Norway.

The group ‘Stop the Islamisation of Norway’ held a protest against Islam on November 16 and attempted to burn a copy of the Holy Quran.

“The Norwegian government strongly disapproves of the Quran burning in the right-wing demonstration in Kristiansand,” the Norwegian ambassador said on Twitter earlier this week.

He said the police had stopped the demonstration for security reasons.

In Norway, everyone has the right to free speech and to practice their religion without being harassed,” Eriksen added.

The Norwegian ambassador was also summoned to the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Saturday. He was conveyed a deep concern of the government and people of Pakistan over the incident.

Pakistani officials underscored that such actions hurt the sentiments of 1.3 billion Muslims around the world, including those in Pakistan. Such actions could not be justified in the name of freedom of expression, they added.

Norwegian authorities were urged to bring those responsible to justice and prevent the recurrence of any such incident in the future.

