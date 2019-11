The northern areas of Pakistan have been jolted by an earthquake.

The seismic activity occurred in Swat, Chitral, Dir Bala and surrounding areas, around 2:30pm on Thursday.

The quake also jolted parts of Malakand and its surrounding areas. Slight shocks were felt in Mansehra.

The earthquake measured 5.5 on the Richter scale and originated in the Afghanistan Tajikistan border region.