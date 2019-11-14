No, University of Lahore didn’t appoint under-investigation Balochistan University VC

The internet noticed reports that the former vice-chancellor of the University of Balochistan Dr Javed Iqbal was appointed by the University of Lahore. Dr Iqbal is being investigated for harassment.

As it turns out, however, was a case of mistaken identity. There are two Dr Javed Iqbals.

A post claiming that Dr Iqbal had been appointed as dean of the pharmacy department went viral on Twitter on Thursday.

This gentleman has joined the University of Lahore as dean of the pharmacy dept. Hope our comrades there will name and shame him until university administration do not kick him out. There should be no place for blackmailers and abusers in educational institutions. #uobscandal pic.twitter.com/GpmbNFHYka — Zaheer Ahmed Baloch (@zabaloch97) November 12, 2019

But people had actually confused the former VC with another Dr Javed Iqbal. This one is the current head of faculty at the pharmacy department.

“Dr Javed Iqbal has been working for the university for the past 10 years and was appointed head of faculty three years ago,” Nadeem Iqbal, an administration assistant of the Pharmacy Department, told SAMAA Digital.

It would appear that he was visiting in connection with a possible position. However, the assistant said no official announcements had been made.

“There is confusion because of the similar names,” said Dr Javed Iqbal, faculty head of pharmacy department of University of Lahore.

Balochistan University’s Dr Javed Iqbal had stepped down after he was accused of harassment and blackmailing students with material taken from concealed CCTV cameras.