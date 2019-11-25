Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA

40 mins ago
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority clarified on Monday that the advertisement circulating on social media regarding a ban on Telenor is fake.

The PTA took to Twitter to announce that it has not issued any notification regarding a ban on Telenor. It clarified that it is not planning to ban any cellular company.

Telenor officials have also clarified that the notification is fake. While replying to one a user on Twitter, they wrote:

A notification has been circulating on WhatsApp advising people to switch to another network or use all of their mobile balance and clear their easy paisa accounts before December 10, 2019, because the PTA will ban all Telenor services from December 11.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
PTA telenor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.