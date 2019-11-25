No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority clarified on Monday that the advertisement circulating on social media regarding a ban on Telenor is fake.

The PTA took to Twitter to announce that it has not issued any notification regarding a ban on Telenor. It clarified that it is not planning to ban any cellular company.

⚠️ PTA is aware of a false advertisement circulating via WhatsApp chat groups for users of a mobile operator. PTA clarifies that the aforementioned advertisement is fake. — PTA Pakistan (@PTAofficialpk) November 24, 2019

PTA urges the public to refrain from circulating it since it might generate confusion and inconvenience for consumers. — PTA Pakistan (@PTAofficialpk) November 24, 2019

Telenor officials have also clarified that the notification is fake. While replying to one a user on Twitter, they wrote:

This is completely fake. Telenor Pakistan is fully committed to the people of Pakistan and will continue to provide quality services to its valued customers in years to come. Thank you for reaching out to us! — Telenor Pakistan (@telenorpakistan) November 24, 2019

A notification has been circulating on WhatsApp advising people to switch to another network or use all of their mobile balance and clear their easy paisa accounts before December 10, 2019, because the PTA will ban all Telenor services from December 11.

