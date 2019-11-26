No petrol for Faisalabad motorcyclists riding without helmet

The Faisalabad administration directed on Tuesday all petrol pumps in the city to not to give petrol to motorcyclists riding without a helmet.

City Traffic Police (CTP) in collaboration with district administration has launched a campaign to ensure the use of helmet by bikers in the city.

“Earlier we conducted an awareness campaign and now we are starting an operation against people not wearing a helmet,” said a DSP.

A heavy fine will be imposed on motorcyclists too. Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps who fail to follow the orders.

