HOME > News

No petrol for Faisalabad motorcyclists riding without helmet

34 mins ago
No petrol for Faisalabad motorcyclists riding without helmet

The Faisalabad administration directed on Tuesday all petrol pumps in the city to not to give petrol to motorcyclists riding without a helmet.

City Traffic Police (CTP) in collaboration with district administration has launched a campaign to ensure the use of helmet by bikers in the city.

“Earlier we conducted an awareness campaign and now we are starting an operation against people not wearing a helmet,” said a DSP.

A heavy fine will be imposed on motorcyclists too. Legal action will be taken against petrol pumps who fail to follow the orders.

