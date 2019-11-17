No one is getting an NRO, says Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed said on Sunday that no one in the country was getting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

“Deals are struck overnight,” Javed said on Twitter. “You should rather see in this matter how everything has been kept transparent.”

His comment was clearly directed towards the government’s refusal to let former premier Nawaz Sharif go abroad for treatment unconditionally.

“Imran Khan will never disappoint you and he will fulfill the promise he made,” the PTI senator said.

“No one is getting any NRO,” he added.

