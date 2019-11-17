Sunday, November 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
No one is getting an NRO, says Faisal Javed

2 hours ago
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed said on Sunday that no one in the country was getting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance).

“Deals are struck overnight,” Javed said on Twitter. “You should rather see in this matter how everything has been kept transparent.”

His comment was clearly directed towards the government’s refusal to let former premier Nawaz Sharif go abroad for treatment unconditionally.

“Imran Khan will never disappoint you and he will fulfill the promise he made,” the PTI senator said.

“No one is getting any NRO,” he added.

Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
