No more mobile phone, social media use for Punjab students

The Punjab government doesn’t want students using mobiles phones or social media in educational institutes during schools hours.

The education department issued a letter to the district education authority, directing it to implement the ban on all private and public schools.

Students under the age of 16 cannot use social media or mobile phones, the letter says.

The use of social media and mobile phones is pushing children towards the ‘menace of drugs’, says the Punjab education department.

The letter stated: “The Competent Authority has desired that under the prevailing dangers of Menace of Drugs in the Educational Institutions (Public 86 Private Sector) and to safe guard the Young Generation from this curse, it is mandatory to impose complete ban on the use of Mobile and other sources to use Social Media in the premises of Educational Institutions across the Punjab (Public & Private Sectors) and also for the children under 16-years.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.