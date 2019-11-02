No gas in New Karachi for the past two weeks

Residents of New Karachi’s Sector 5-D have been suffering through two weeks without gas in their houses.

“The problem began when the gas pipelines in the area were flooded with sewerage water,” one of the residents said. “We complained to the authorities a lot of times, but no action was taken.”

People living in the area have started using LPG cylinders, which cost them Rs300 and last for three days. “Cylinders are a very expensive option for us. We want authorities to put an end to this loadshedding,” the resident added.

