No conditions ever imposed to strike names off ECL: Iqbal

Accuses govt of committing 'inhumane act' to suit its narrative

He was speaking to the media after the Lahore High Court admitted a petition for hearing that sought removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list. The petition was filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier.

"I have served as the interior minister in the past and came across ECL cases," Iqbal told reporters in Lahore. "It never happened that conditions were imposed for removal of names from the ECL."

He said a person on the no-fly list is permitted to travel abroad once.

"The government committed an inhumane act to suit its voters and political narrative," the PML-N leader said. "We were compelled to knock the court's door."

He expressed hopes that they would get relief with regard to an "illegal condition" imposed for removal of Nawaz's name from the ECL.

"The government is more interested in [shaping] its political narrative, rather than Nawaz Sharif's life," Iqbal said. "This is a government with inhumane behaviours."

He prayed that Nawaz may soon go abroad for his treatment and said the court had adjourned hearing of their petition until Sunday.

The PML-N leader further said that no one would have ever got the deficit the incumbent government would leave behind itself.

"The people of Pakistan are being punished for Imran Khan's wrong measures," he lamented, appealing that politics should not be separated from humanity.

"We are to do politics in Pakistan," Iqbal urged. "Do the politics of patience and tolerance."