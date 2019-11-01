Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Nine-member gang caught in Karachi

3 hours ago
A gang of robbers, consisting of nine members, was caught on Friday in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the police said.

According to the law enforcers, the gang first sent domestic help to households and then robbed the houses after a few months.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal ASI Maroof Usman said that the police conducted underground operations after which they caught the gang. “More than half the gang has been caught. The rest managed to escape.”

ASI Usman added that the group had been on the run for the past 15 years.

Three members of a street-crime gang arrested

The police also arrested three members of a street-crime gang.

According to a police officer, the suspects were caught in Baloch Colony.

“Gold, mobile phones, weapons, cash and motorcycles have been confiscated from the robbers,” the officer added.

