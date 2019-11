Nine people died and 29 were injured when a bus fell into a ditch near the Buzi Pass on the Makran Coastal Highway on Tuesday.

The accident took place in the morning. The bus was travelling from Ormara to Karachi when it fell into a ditch and overturned.

According to rescue officials, the bodies and the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

