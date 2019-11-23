Nimrita murder: All 11 fingerprints submitted by Larkana police useless

All 11 fingerprints submitted by the police in the Nimrita Chandani murder case have turned out to be useless. NADRA has sent them back saying that no identification can be made using these prints.

These prints were found at the crime scene. Nimrita, a 25-year-old dental student at the SMBB Medical University, was found dead in her dorm on September 16.

A post-mortem report said she died of asphyxiation. The first report claimed there were no marks on her body but after her family requested another post-mortem, the second report confirmed that male DNA was found on the deceased. It says the forensic and molecular biology lab reports detected “male DNA profile obtained from semen stains/sperm fractions from HVS and clothes indicates sexual act with deceased.”

NADRA also says that the fingerprints and a letter requesting them to be examined was sent a month after Nimrita died. They said the fingerprints aren’t clear enough to identify anyone using.

The police had arrested two class fellows of Nimrita in connection with her murder.