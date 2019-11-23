Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nimrita murder: All 11 fingerprints submitted by Larkana police useless

3 mins ago
Nimrita murder: All 11 fingerprints submitted by Larkana police useless

All 11 fingerprints submitted by the police in the Nimrita Chandani murder case have turned out to be useless. NADRA has sent them back saying that no identification can be made using these prints. 

These prints were found at the crime scene. Nimrita, a 25-year-old dental student at the SMBB Medical University, was found dead in her dorm on September 16.

A post-mortem report said she died of asphyxiation. The first report claimed there were no marks on her body but after her family requested another post-mortem, the second report confirmed that male DNA was found on the deceased. It says the forensic and molecular biology lab reports detected “male DNA profile obtained from semen stains/sperm fractions from HVS and clothes indicates sexual act with deceased.”

NADRA also says that the fingerprints and a letter requesting them to be examined was sent a month after Nimrita died. They said the fingerprints aren’t clear enough to identify anyone using.

The police had arrested two class fellows of Nimrita in connection with her murder.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
larkana Nimrita
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Nimrita, Larkana, murder, police, investigation, nadra
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.